Tonight’s AEW Rampage airs on TNT from the Blue Cross Arena in Rochester, New York.

On the card, Bryan Danielson will make his Rampage debut by taking on Nick Jackson. Danielson looks to recreate the brutal beatdown he put on The Young Bucks at PWG DDT4 in 2009. We’ll see if Nick can put the kibosh on it earlier in the bout.

Also, on the card, Jade Cargill will meet Thunder Rosa and Nyla Rose in a triple threat match. And Orange Cassidy and Jack Evans will put their luscious locks on the line in a Hair vs. Hair match.

Below is tonight’s lineup:

* Bryan Danielson vs. Nick Jackson

* Triple Threat Match: Jade Cargill vs. Thunder Rosa vs. Nyla Rose

* Hair Vs. Hair: Orange Cassidy vs. Jack Evans

Be sure to join us tonight at 10 pm ET for our live coverage!