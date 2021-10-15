Tonight’s AEW Rampage will be live at the James L. Knight Center in Miami, Florida.

Be sure to join Wrestling Inc. for complete live coverage, starting at 9 pm ET, with the Buy-In on YouTube and the main show at 10 pm on TNT! Below is the current lineup for tonight’s show:

The Buy-In pre-show at 9pm ET on YouTube:

* Tay Conti vs. Santana Garrett

* Bobby Fish vs. Lee Moriarty

* Bryan Danielson vs. Minoru Suzuki

AEW Rampage at 10pm ET on TNT:

* CM Punk vs. Matt Sydal

* Ruby Soho vs. The Bunny

* Inner Circle (Chris Jericho, Jake Hager & AEW TNT Champion Sammy Guevara) vs. Men of the Year (Ethan Page & Scorpio Sky) & the debuting former UFC Heavyweight Champion Junior dos Santos (w/Dan Lambert & Jorge Masvidal)