Tonight’s AEW Rampage will be live at the James L. Knight Center in Miami, Florida.
Be sure to join Wrestling Inc. for complete live coverage, starting at 9 pm ET, with the Buy-In on YouTube and the main show at 10 pm on TNT! Below is the current lineup for tonight’s show:
The Buy-In pre-show at 9pm ET on YouTube:
* Tay Conti vs. Santana Garrett
* Bobby Fish vs. Lee Moriarty
* Bryan Danielson vs. Minoru Suzuki
AEW Rampage at 10pm ET on TNT:
* CM Punk vs. Matt Sydal
* Ruby Soho vs. The Bunny
* Inner Circle (Chris Jericho, Jake Hager & AEW TNT Champion Sammy Guevara) vs. Men of the Year (Ethan Page & Scorpio Sky) & the debuting former UFC Heavyweight Champion Junior dos Santos (w/Dan Lambert & Jorge Masvidal)
Don’t miss a Special #BuyInLIVE THIS FRIDAY at 9/8c WORLD WIDE on @AEW's YouTube before #AEWRampage is LIVE on TNT at 10/9c! @bryandanielson faces @suzuki_D_minoru & @theBobbyFish vs @theleemoriarty! International fans subscribe now to #AEW Plus by @FiteTV pic.twitter.com/NGykwV9G6N
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 14, 2021
.@SantanaGarrett_ recently arrived in #AEW and looks to make her mark against one of the top rising stars in AEW's women’s division @TayConti_ on TOMORROW's Special #BuyInLIVE at 9/8c on @AEW's YouTube prior to #AEWRampage LIVE on TNT at 10/9c! pic.twitter.com/6yb4uGcikr
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 15, 2021
#AEWRampage is LIVE TOMORROW at 10/9c on @tntdrama with a HUGE lineup:
–@CMPunk v @MattSydal
–@IAmJericho/@sammyguevara/@RealJakeHager v @ScorpioSky/@OfficialEGO/@junior_cigano w/ Jorge Masvidal (@GamebredFighter) & #DanLambert
–@realrubysoho v #TheBunny (@AllieWrestling) pic.twitter.com/dkhnN8Pgqi
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 14, 2021