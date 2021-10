Tonight’s AEW Rampage will be at the James L. Knight Center in Miami, Florida. This event was part of AEW’s tapings from last week.

Be sure to join Wrestling Inc. for complete live coverage, starting at 10 pm ET. Below is the current lineup for tonight’s show:

* AEW World Women’s Championship: Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D. (c) vs. Anna Jay

* World Title Eliminator Tournament Commences: Orange Cassidy vs. Powerhouse Hobbs

* PAC vs. Andrade El Idolo II

* TBS Women’s Championship Bracket Announced