Tonight’s AEW Rampage airs on TNT from the Agganis Arena in Boston, Massachusetts.
Below is the current lineup for tonight's show:
* Trick or Treat No DQ Match: AEW Women’s World Champion Britt Baker vs. Abandon
If Abadon wins, she gets a future title shot
* Dante Martin vs. Matt Sydal
* World Title Eliminator Semifinal Match: Bryan Danielson vs. Eddie Kingston
"You don't tell me about hard work until you've walked a mile in my shoes." That's the fired up @MadKing1981 that @bryandanielson wants to go in the ring and fight in the #AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament semifinals TOMORROW on #AEWRampage at 10/9c on TNT pic.twitter.com/6z3NMzBU5C
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 29, 2021