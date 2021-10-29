Tonight’s AEW Rampage airs on TNT from the Agganis Arena in Boston, Massachusetts.

Be sure to join Wrestling Inc. for complete live coverage tonight at 10 pm ET! Below is the current lineup for tonight’s show:

* Trick or Treat No DQ Match: AEW Women’s World Champion Britt Baker vs. Abandon

If Abadon wins, she gets a future title shot

* Dante Martin vs. Matt Sydal

* World Title Eliminator Semifinal Match: Bryan Danielson vs. Eddie Kingston