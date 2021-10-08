Tonight’s AEW Rampage airs on TNT from The Liacouras Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Be sure to join Wrestling Inc. for complete live coverage tonight at 10 pm ET! Below is the current lineup for tonight’s show:

* CM Punk vs. Daniel Garcia (w/2point0)

* AEW World Tag Team Championship: The Lucha Brothers (c) (w/Alex Abrahantes) vs. The Acclaimed

* FTW Championship/Philly Street Fight: Ricky Starks (c) vs. Brian Cage

* Jade Cargill (w/Smart Mark Sterling) vs. Skye Blue