Welcome to Wrestling Inc.’s live coverage of a Saturday edition of AEW Dynamite, beginning at 8 pm ET from the Addition Financial Arena in Orlando, FL. Let others know about our coverage by giving this page a quick retweet or share on social media.

Click the refresh button on your browser every few minutes to keep up with the live results. Let us know your thoughts on the show by sharing them below in the comments section.

TBS World Championship Tournament: Penelope Ford vs. Ruby Soho

AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament: Eddie Kingston vs. Lance Archer

AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament: Bryan Danielson vs. Dustin Rhodes

* Malakai Black vs. Cody Rhodes

* Brandon Cutler vs. Jungle Boy

* Bobby Fish vs. Anthony Greene