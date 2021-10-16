Welcome to Wrestling Inc.’s live coverage of a Saturday edition of AEW Dynamite, beginning at 8 pm ET from The James L. Knight in Miami, FL. Let others know about our coverage by giving this page a quick retweet or share on social media.

– Jim Ross welcomes us to AEW Dynamite. CM Punk’s music plays as he joins Ross, Tony Schiavone and Excalibur on commentary, but he first goes around to high-five fans while avoiding beer in the process. Tonight’s card is run through as we start off tonight’s show with Dante Martin vs. Malakai Black.

Malakai Black vs. Dante Martin (w/ Lio Rush)

Black with early control, but Dante flips out and grabs a headlock as the pace starts to quicken with Black trying to maintain an armdrag takedown. Dante fights out of it, but Black keeps the pressure as the crowd is even on both sides of support. Dante using the ropes to escape as he launches off the bottom rope to hit a shotgun dropkick to send Black outside. Black cuts off a dive attempt and hits a back elbow. Dante avoids Black in the corner and tries to springboard in, but Black counters with a powerbomb into a single-leg Boston Crab.