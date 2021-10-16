Tonight’s AEW Saturday Night Dynamite will be at the James L. Knight Center in Miami, FL. The AAA World Tag Team Championships will be be on the line where the Lucha Brothers (Fenix & Penta El Zero Miedo) will tag on “a masked tag team” that Andrade El Idolo will introduce.

Dante Martin will also take a big challenge in Malakai Black. After their respective Buy-In matches last night, Bryan Danielson and Bobby Fish will face off.

As announced last night, Jon Moxley will take on Wheeler Yuta, and Kiera Hogan will take on Penelope Ford.

The bracket for the AEW Full Gear World Title Eliminator Tournament will be announced. Also, we will hear from Hangman Page ahead of his AEW World Title challenge against Kenny Omega.

Be sure to join us tonight at 8 pm ET for Dynamite coverage.

Below is the current lineup:

* AAA World Tag Team Championship: The Lucha Brothers (c) vs. A Masked Tag Team (w/Andrade El Idolo)

* Dante Martin vs. Malakai Black

* Bryan Danielson vs. Bobby Fish

* Jon Moxley vs. Wheeler Yuta

* Kiera Hogan vs. Penelope Ford

* AEW Full Gear World Title Eliminator Tournament bracket announcement

* Hangman Page interview segment