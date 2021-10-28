Jon Moxley defeated Dark Order’s 10 on tonight’s AEW Dynamite in the World Title Eliminator Tournament. Moxley made quick work of his opponent with a paradigm shift to get the pinfall win.

Below is the updated bracket:

* Jon Moxley vs. Orange Cassidy (Semifinals)

* Bryan Danielson vs. Eddie Kingston (Semifinals – AEW Rampage 10/29)

Be sure to follow our live coverage of tonight’s show!

You can check out highlights of the match in the images below:

The Wild Thing has arrived for the @AEW World Title Eliminator Match NOW on @tntdrama #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/Pa4Jv6iGWB — All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) October 28, 2021

A rabid @JonMoxley bites and claws at the mask of @Pres10Vance – Tune in Live Nationwide for #AEWDynamite on @tntdrama NOW pic.twitter.com/jMQRjSEEbf — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 28, 2021