Jon Moxley defeated Dark Order’s 10 on tonight’s AEW Dynamite in the World Title Eliminator Tournament. Moxley made quick work of his opponent with a paradigm shift to get the pinfall win.
Below is the updated bracket:
* Jon Moxley vs. Orange Cassidy (Semifinals)
* Bryan Danielson vs. Eddie Kingston (Semifinals – AEW Rampage 10/29)
You can check out highlights of the match in the images below:
The Wild Thing has arrived for the @AEW World Title Eliminator Match NOW on @tntdrama #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/Pa4Jv6iGWB
— All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) October 28, 2021
Wednesday night. Definitely a @JonMoxley kind of night. #AEWDynamite #AEWonTNT pic.twitter.com/6JpOW1TDsf
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_gif) October 28, 2021
A rabid @JonMoxley bites and claws at the mask of @Pres10Vance – Tune in Live Nationwide for #AEWDynamite on @tntdrama NOW pic.twitter.com/jMQRjSEEbf
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 28, 2021
It isn't a @JonMoxley match without a good 'ole paradigm shift #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/nvmDYpiuts
— All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) October 28, 2021