During a recent interview with PWInsider, AEW star Scorpio Sky discussed the growth that All Elite Wrestling has seen lately under the helm of Tony Khan. Sky commends his boss for having a vision and sticking to it, leading to some unforgettable moments on TV.

“I wish I knew what made him tick. He’s a special kind of guy,” Sky said. “He obviously has a vision, which we’ve seen many, many, many times. He’s proven that that vision is clear and when you see it come to light, good things happen. Good things like AEW, good things like we’ve seen in AEW, the talent he’s been able to attract even before the big names that have come in this year. If you look from day one, bringing in the Young Bucks, bringing in SCU, bringing in Chris Jericho and Cody and Hangman and Kenny, from day one, he’s had his eye on talent. This is a guy that loves the wrestling business, and it comes through like that. He’s not in this business to make money. He’s not in this business for clout. He’s not a money mark. He’s a guy that loves the wrestling business.

“I think that’s why people got behind AEW and that’s why people get behind Tony. Whenever Tony walks out on the stage, people cheer and bow and chant his name because he’s one of them, and he’s giving the fans what they want to see,” Sky added. “He’s a very, very smart guy. He’s got a memory like no one I’ve ever seen. I mean, you can have a small two-second conversation with him… Two seconds, who can talk in two seconds? But a small 20-second conversation with him in a loud room that you won’t remember the next day, and he’ll remind you of it a month later. “Hey, sir, I didn’t forget about this.” Like, “Oh, holy crap. I did. Sorry.”

Sky continued his praise for AEW and Tony Khan, acknowledging that his boss has put faith in him to deliver quality entertainment each time he steps through the curtain.

“Working for him is great. I love it. He’s always shown faith in me, and it’s something that I’ve really truly appreciated. He saw something in me very, very early on. He still sees it, evident by the contract extension that I just signed so I’m going to be with AEW for a long, long time. A lot of that comes down to Tony Khan and his vision. There’s nothing more I can say about it. Nothing but good things to say about working for a guy like that.”

Back in September, it was announced during the All Out buy-in show that Scorpio Sky had signed a new deal with AEW for a five year extensions. For anyone that wondered if that was legitimate or not, Sky shed some light on the situation.

“I [signed the deal] right around the time of the Pay-Per-View. I’m happy to be with AEW for at least five more years,” he confirmed.