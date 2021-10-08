PAC reportedly suffered a concussion this summer.

AEW broadcaster Mark Henry noted during Thursday’s edition of Busted Open Radio that PAC suffered a concussion “like a month and a half ago.”

Henry expressed concern with PAC taking the big bump from the top of the ladder during the Casino Ladder Match on Wednesday’s Second Anniversary edition of AEW Dynamite on TNT.

“I would not have had a guy that was injured recently take a big bump off the top of the ladder tot he floor, on his back,” Henry said of PAC. “I watched his head snap back and hit the mat, and he just had a concussion like a month and a half ago.”

Henry added, “I mean, I’m probably breaking HIPAA laws, but everybody saw that.”

PAC previously missed the AEW All Out pay-per-view on September 5, where he was supposed to wrestle Andrade El Idolo. Their match ended up taking place later that week on Rampage, with Andrade getting the win. It was stated by AEW President Tony Khan that PAC vs. Andrade was removed from All Out due to a travel issue, but the Wrestling Observer later reported that PAC may have missed the show due to a “health situation.”

PAC did not wrestle from the August 20 AEW Dark taping, where he faced Matt Sydal, until the AEW Rampage taping on September 8, where he lost to Andrade. It’s not clear if this is when he was out of action with the concussion or not.

Stay tuned for more.