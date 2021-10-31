AEW star Thunder Rosa revealed on her vlog that she recently suffered a concussion.

“I’m going to the gym, finally. I haven’t exercised in about ten days after my concussion. Just trying to be safe,” she said.

Rosa’s last AEW match was on the October 19 episode of Dark, where she teamed with Red Velvet and Kris Statlander. The episode was taped on October 16.

Rosa is currently part of the AEW TBS Women’s Title tournament. She is set to face the winner of Anna Jay vs. Jamie Hayter, which will take place on AEW Dynamite on November 3.

Below is her vlog episode: