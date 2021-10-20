AEW will air a college football-themed pre-show for this week’s Saturday Night Dynamite episode on TNT.

AEW President, CEO, General Manager & Head Of Creative Tony Khan appeared on Busted Open Radio today and announced that an “AEW college football show” will air this Saturday as a preview show for Dynamite that night. Khan said this will be “kind of a countdown to the live Dynamite” at 8pm ET, and that they are just trying to do something different.

AEW is expected to announce full details on the pre-show soon. The official TNT schedule currently has Dynamite scheduled for 7pm ET, with Rhodes To The Top airing at 9pm ET. This indicates the pre-show may air on YouTube, but that has not been confirmed. There are several college football games airing on Saturday, but none on TNT or TBS.

This week’s Dynamite is airing on Saturday due to the NHL airing on TNT tonight. Saturday’s event will air live from the Addition Financial Arena in Orlando, FL. Below is the current line-up for the episode, which will be AEW’s Orlando debut:

* Malakai Black vs. Cody Rhodes

* AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament: Lance Archer vs. Eddie Kingston

* AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament: Bryan Danielson vs. Dustin Rhodes