It was announced on AEW Dynamite that Dr. DMD Britt Baker will defend her AEW Women’s World Championship against the number one ranked Tay Conti. Baker successfully defended her title against Anna Jay on Rampage.

Conti held up the championship after coming in for the save after Jay was beaten down. Jay is in the TBS Title Tournament and will take on Jamie Hayter in the first round.

Baker was interviewed by Tony Schiavone sending a message to her upcoming challenger. Baker said that Conit has done nothing in AEW except show off her a**. She says at Full Gear she will beat that a**.

This will be Conti’s second opportunity at the AEW Women’s Title having last challenged then-champion Hikaru Shida back on the April 21 episode of Dynamite. Conti has has challenged for the NWA World Women’s Title but lost to then-champion Serena Deeb on the Jan. 13 episode of Dynamite.

Full Gear will be on Nov. 13 at the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Below is the updated card for Full Gear:

* AEW Women’s World Championship: Dr. Britt Baker DMD (c) vs. Tay Conti

* AEW World Championship: Kenny Omega (c) vs. “Hangman” Adam Page