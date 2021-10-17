On tonight’s AEW Dynamite, Britt Baker confronted Anna Jay and mocked Dark Order over their loss to the SuperKliq. Jay was not pleased with Baker’s trash talk and brawled with her backstage. As a result, Baker will defend her AEW Women’s Title against Jay at Rampage.

Also on Dynamite, Cody Rhodes vs. Malakai Black III was announced for Dynamite. During the show, a pre-tape was played with Cody Rhodes making his way towards training with the Nightmare Family. The Nightmare Family members were not pleased with Rhodes being late, and he was slapped by Red Velvet and later by KiLynn King during training when Rhodes looked to be out of it after taking damage from Lee Johnson and Brock Anderson.

Rhodes asked Arn Anderson what they were doing. Anderson showed Rhodes a picture from a match between himself and Dusty Rhodes bloodied up. Anderson noted that Cody has said that he never wanted to let the kids down. He asked Cody if Dusty was getting booed while busting him up. He said no because he deserved it. He followed up by saying Malakai Black deserves it. That speech appeared to be enough for Cody to look to settle the score with Black next week on Saturday.

Here are the updated cards for Rampage and Dynamite:

AEW Rampage

* AEW Women’s World Title Match: Britt Baker vs. Anna Jay

* TBS Women’s Championship Tournament bracket reveal

* Full Gear World Title Eliminator Tournament commences

* PAC vs. Andrade El Idolo II

AEW Dynamite

* Malakai Black vs. Cody Rhodes III

* 2 AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament Matches

