At the conclusion of AEW Dynamite, the AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament bracket was revealed. The finals of the tournament will be at Full Gear on Nov. 13

The matches announced for the tournament are Preston “10” Vance vs. Jon Moxley, Orange Cassidy vs. Powerhouse Hobbs, Bryan Danielson vs. Dustin Rhodes and Lance Archer vs. Eddie Kingston. The tournament features two rematches (Cassidy – Hobbs, Archer -Kingston) and two first-time matches.

The tournament will start on Rampage with Cassidy – Hobbs announced for next Friday. On next Saturday’s Dynamite, Danielson – Rhodes and Archer – Kingston will continue the first round of the tournament. 10 – Moxley does not have an official date so far.

Also on Rampage, the bracket the TBS Women’s Championship Tournament will be announced. It has not been announced when the finals of the tournament will take place.

Below is the updated cards for Rampage and Dynamite:

AEW Rampage

* Orange Cassidy vs. Powerhouse Hobbs

* AEW Women’s World Title Match: Britt Baker vs. Anna Jay

* TBS Women’s Championship Tournament bracket reveal

* PAC vs. Andrade El Idolo II

AEW Dynamite

* Bryan Danielson vs. Dustin Rhodes

* Lance Archer vs. Eddie Kingston

* Malakai Black vs. Cody Rhodes III

You can view the full bracket below: