Last month AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam took place at the Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens, New York on September 22.

The event sold out and it was AEW’s first-ever stadium show.

Tony Khan tweeted tonight about the stadium buying an ad to thank the promotion for bringing the “largest attended pro wrestling event in over a decade to NYC.”

Khan tweeted, “Thank you Arthur Ashe Stadium for this great surprise, thank you for kindly buying this ad in @sbjsbd, it was @AEW’s pleasure working with Arthur Ashe Stadium to put on the most attended wrestling show in NYC in over a decade! See you Friday night on TNT for a LIVE #AEWRampage!”

The ad stated, “Thank you to Tony Khan, Rafael Morffi, and the entire team at All Elite Wrestling for bringing the largest attended pro wrestling event in over a decade to NYC.”

The ad was in the Sports Business Journal.

Below you can read the tweet: