On tonight’s Impact Wrestling Bound for Glory: Pre-Show, Awesome Kong was inducted into the Impact Hall of Fame. Kong was inducted by her longtime on-screen rival and friend, Gail Kim.

Kong thanked the fans, her husband, Gail Kim, and TNA/Impact management. She also thanked producers who gave her matches time over the years and didn’t shave off minutes because they were women’s matches. Kong noted she wouldn’t be in the Hall of Fame if it wasn’t for Kim.

Kong debuted for TNA back in October of 2007 and wrestled for the promotion until 2010. She had a second run in 2015/2016 for the promotion, as well. Kong is a two-time Knockouts Champions and one-time Knockouts Tag Team Champion.

She retired from pro wrestling in August of this year. Kong joins Sting, Kurt Angle, Jeff Jarrett, Earl Hebner, Gail Kim, Abyss, Ken Shamrock, and Team 3D in the Impact Hall of Fame.

