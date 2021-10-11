WWE reportedly considered splitting up the team of AJ Styles and Omos.

Styles and Omos were both drafted to stay on RAW in the WWE Draft but a new report from @Wrestlevotes notes that officials seriously considered breaking them up.

A split for AJ and Omos was reportedly the actual plan for the Draft until “people of power,” including a top RAW Superstar, spoke up and expressed thoughts on how Omos isn’t quite ready for a singles run yet. Officials actually listened, and the decision was made to keep AJ and Omos together.

AJ and Omos have been teaming since April of this year, and captured the RAW Tag Team Titles from The New Day at WrestleMania 37, their first bout together. They dropped the titles to Randy Orton and Riddle at SummerSlam in August, but will get their rematch at WWE Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia on Thursday, October 21.

Stay tuned for more.