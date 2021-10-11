Company officials are reportedly very happy with WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns’ work as a heel.

A new report notes that Reigns is currently the top merchandise seller for WWE, according to Wrestling News. The Tribal Chief is said to be the all-time merchandise mover among top heel wrestlers in WWE history.

It was noted that Reigns’ merchandise sales are at the level of John Cena, and that is a more impressive accomplishment because Cena sold a ton of merchandise as a babyface, while Reigns is supposed to be a despised heel.

On a related note, it’s rumored that Reigns will hold the Universal Title for a long time, and that there are no plans for him to drop the strap this year.

Reigns is set to defend his title against Brock Lesnar at WWE Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia on Thursday, October 21. There is no word on what WWE has planned for Reigns after that, but we will keep you updated.

