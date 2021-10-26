Over the past several weeks, many fans have noticed that the team of Nash Carter and Wes Lee, MSK, have been getting booed by the NXT 2.0 crowd at the Performance Center. Fans have presented many theories and ideas as to why the NXT Tag Team Champions have been booed despite being presented as babyfaces.

On the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer confirmed that at least one theory, regarding Izzy’s parents, appears to be true. Izzy was known in the early years of NXT as Bayley’s super fan. She has since gone on into endeavors in the wrestling media and in indie wrestling.

In 2018, when Izzy was 12 years old, she took on Effy in a match. One spot blew up on Twitter at the time, and it was when Effy chokeslammed Izzy. The spot had many in the pro wrestling world from Chelsea Green to Lance Storm denouncing the spot and discussing how dangerous it could have been for someone that young. Carter, formerly Zachary Wentz, also denounced the spot.

Allegedly, Izzy’s parents are now leading an effort against Carter over this incident. The NXT audience is known to be a faithful group going back to the days of Full Sail University. It is not uncommon to see the same people attending NXT shows. Izzy’s parents have allegedly convinced enough people to join them in going against MSK for Wentz’s comment denouncing the chokeslam Izzy took in 2018.

MSK are set to defend their NXT Tag Team Titles against Imperium’s Marcel Barthel and Fabian Aichner. Make sure to tune into live coverage of NXT 2.0: Halloween Havoc tonight at 8 p.m. ET.