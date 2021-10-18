WWE reportedly has more character changes in store for Karrion Kross.

The current plan is to shift Kross’ character on the main roster once again, according to @Wrestlevotes. The idea is for Kross to be more of a “psycho” yet still “calm and cool.”

It was noted that the Gladiator helmet is staying for now, but for some reason they are still not bringing Scarlett up to the main roster to be with Kross. The former WWE NXT Champion is also due for another change to his entrance, including new theme music.

Kross was picked by RAW in the recent WWE Draft, and while he has not wrestled on RAW since defeating Jaxson Ryker on September 27, he did defeat Ricochet on the October 7 edition of WWE Main Event. Kross has also been featured in RAW vignettes, and he’s worked recent WWE live events. He defeated John Morrison last weekend at non-televised Supershow live events.

Stay tuned for more on Kross’ WWE future.