On this week’s SmackDown, Brock Lesnar interrupted Kayla Braxton’s backstage interview segment with new blue brand Superstar Jeff Hardy.

At the sight of Lesnar, Hardy backed away and retreated. Lesnar then proceeded to make an announcement that he is now a free agent, thanks to his “good friend” Paul Heyman.

According to PWInsider, the Lesnar – Hardy backstage segment was pre-taped. The report noted that Lesnar left the Royal Farms Arena in Baltimore, MD, soon after his in-ring segment with WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns at the top of the show.

The report added that while some expect Lesnar to be on Monday’s RAW, there is no confirmation yet on The Beast’s status for Night 2 of the WWE Draft.

Meanwhile, Paul Heyman is expected to be on RAW after he was ordered by Reigns to ensure The Usos are drafted to SmackDown on Monday.

Lesnar vs. Reigns will main event WWE Crown Jewel event in Saudi Arabia on Thursday, October 21.