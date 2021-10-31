Fightful Select has reported several backstage notes on Bryan Danielson’s final moments in WWE.

Bryan Danielson being added to the Universal title match at WrestleMania 37 was a last-minute call, according to the report.

Danielson was praised backstage for making his last WWE match look “as good as possible.” The match was on the April 30 edition of SmackDown and he lost to WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

Another source reportedly said “Bryan handled things so well that a lot of people didn’t think he was actually leaving or taking any time off. We couldn’t have asked for more.”

Sources within WWE also noted that the door is open for a possible WWE return down the line because Danielson left the company “on very good terms.”

The former WWE star made his AEW debut in September at AEW All Out.