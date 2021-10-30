Fightful Select has a report on the producers who handled various segments and matches on last night’s edition of Friday Night WWE SmackDown.
According to the report:
* Tyson Kidd and Molly Holly produced the Charlotte Flair segment and Flair’s match with Shotzi Blackheart.
* Jamie Noble and Jimmy Wang Yang, formerly the Jung Dragons in WCW, produced the match between Drew McIntyre and Mustafa Ali.
* Pat Buck and Petey Williams produced the match between Naomi and Shayna Baszler.
* D-Von Dudley was a co-producer for the main event between the Usos and the New Day.
