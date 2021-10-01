WWE is reportedly considering multiple locations for a major 2022 event in the UK.

As noted earlier this week, Alex McCarthy of talkSPORT reported that WWE was considering Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales to host the 2022 SummerSlam pay-per-view. The venue, which has been under consideration for months now, is of interest to WWE because it has a retractable roof. The venue can hold up to 78,000 fans for a boxing or pro wrestling-style event. It was also noted that there was talk of holding another stadium event in the UK that is not SummerSlam.

In an update, WhatCulture also reports that WWE has plans to run a major pay-per-view in the UK, but in the month of September. The company is reportedly looking to hold a stadium show in the UK, with a target audience of somewhere around 90,000 fans if possible.

In addition to the pay-per-view itself, tentative plans call for a fan fest event over the weekend, and then a live RAW taping the following Monday after the big event.

It was also reported by the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that if SummerSlam heads to the UK, the idea is that it would be to mark the 30th anniversary of the 1992 SummerSlam from Wembley Stadium in London. The Observer added that in addition to Principality Stadium in Cardiff, WWE is also looking at Wembley in London, which has a capacity of 90,000, and Old Trafford in Manchester, which has a capacity of 74,000.

It was noted that Cardiff has one edge over Wembley and that’s the roof because weather in the UK is unpredictable. While one UK source said they are looking at Cardiff for a non-SummerSlam pay-per-view, there are people within WWE who are adamant that there is no truth to the reports, and that nothing is even close to being finalized.

Furthermore, Andrew Zarian also reported on Mat Men that WWE is looking at several venues in the UK, and while Wales is being considered, there’s a feeling that London would be a better host city for media reasons.

Plans for a WWE pay-per-view in the UK are looking “very positive” after last week’s live event tour. The original talkSPORT report noted that WWE held meetings for a UK pay-per-view while in the country for the tour last week, and Drew McIntyre was reportedly a part of those talks. McIntyre has been talking about bringing a WWE pay-per-view to the UK for a few years now, and promised crowds at last week’s live events that he was still working on making it happen.

WWE has not held a UK stadium show since the SummerSlam 1992 pay-per-view from Wembley, which was headlined by the WWE Intercontinental Title match between WWE Hall of Famers Bret Hart and “The British Bulldog” Davey Boy Smith. The attendance number has been disputed, but WWE reported 80,355 fans in attendance for SummerSlam 1992.

