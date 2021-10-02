Over the past two weeks, Shayna Baszler has taken out both Eva Marie, and former tag partner, Nia Jax. Both had their hand placed inside the steel steps at ringside with Baszler stomping down on their arm.

WWE announce storyline injuries for both women: Marie with a possible dislocated elbow, and Jax, an elbow posterior fracture, and a dislocation of her left elbow. WWE also noted Jax would be out for an undisclosed amount of time.

According to PWInsider, Marie was backstage at last night’s SmackDown, selling her injury by wearing a sling all night.

The report also noted Jax was not backstage and word was she’s actually taking an extended period of time off from WWE TV. The attack by Baszler was WWE’s way of writing Jax out of stories for the near future.