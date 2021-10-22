People within WWE were said to be “really thrilled” with how today’s Crown Jewel event from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia went, according to PWInsider.

There was a feeling within WWE that Crown Jewel was one of the better major shows the company has produced over the last year. This seems to be in line with the general consensus on social media as well. While past WWE events in Saudi Arabia have received a significant amount of negative feedback on social media, but not all bad, there was a good amount of positive feedback for this year’s Crown Jewel show.

Regarding WWE’s return to the Kingdom, word going around Crown Jewel was that the company will return to the country during the first quarter of 2022, but nothing is official. WWE’s 10-year partnership with the Saudi General Sports Authority calls for two events to be held per year, through 2028, but there was only one event in 2020 and one event in 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Below is a video package of highlights from Crown Jewel 2021, which was held at the Mohammed Abdu Arena on The Boulevard, along with a new WWE Now episode featuring McKenzie Mitchell recapping the show: