A 20-man Battle Royal with Bound For Glory implications has been announced for Thursday’s new episode of Impact Wrestling.

The winner of the Battle Royal on Thursday will enter the 20-Man Call Your Shot Gauntlet at Bound For Glory as the last entrant. The last person to be eliminated from the Battle Royal will enter the Call Your Shot Gauntlet at #1.

The 20-man Call Your Shot Gauntlet at Bound For Glory will see the winner earn a future title shot of their choosing. Participants confirmed for the Gauntlet as of this writing are W. Morrissey, Eddie Edwards, Rich Swann, Moose, and Brian Myers.

Thursday’s Impact will also feature a summit between Impact World Champion Christian Cage and his Bound For Glory challenger, Josh Alexander.

Below is the updated Impact line-up for this week:

* Chris Bey vs. Chris Sabin

* Willie Mack vs. Rohit Raju vs. El Phantasmo with the winner joining Trey Miguel and Steve Maclin in the Bound For Glory Triple Threat for the vacant X Division Title

* Bound For Glory Summit between Josh Alexander and Impact World Champion Christian Cage

* 20-Man Battle Royal with the winner entering the Bound For Glory 20-Man Call Your Shot Gauntlet last. The last person to be eliminated will enter the Call Your Shot Gauntlet at #1