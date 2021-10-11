Following a 15-month layoff due to the birth of her daughter, Becky Lynch came back to WWE at SummerSlam and became the SmackDown Women’s Champion by defeating Bianca Belair in less than 30 seconds. Lynch left the WWE at the highest peak any female wrestler has ever hit, main eventing WrestleMania 37 in successful fashion against Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey.

Speaking about her time off on the latest episode of Out of Character with Ryan Satin, The Man spoke about being pregnant and having to leave WWE at her peak. Lynch talked about not enjoying pregnancy because of the fact she had to take so much time away from WWE but sharing how grateful she was to have that time off during the ThunderDome era without fans.

“Look, she’s the light of my life and the best thing that’s ever happened to me,” Lynch said. “Being pregnant, I was not one of those women that’s just like oh, this is so nice, I get to sit back. I love working and so being away from the ring for that length of time was painful for me, it was really painful. I got into things and I wrote a book, at least five chapters and I got the first draft done and written a bit in the second half. I did those things and I loved that, that was an artistic outlet for me and I shot a documentary, myself and [Seth Rollins] did a lot of it ourselves, I don’t know if it will air or not but we did those things. That at least helped me feel like I was working and doing stuff but yeah, I missed it so much and was jonesing to get back.

“One thing that was a bit helpful was the audience was gone, they’re such a key part of what we do and god fair play to everybody who worked their ass off through the pandemic without the audience there. But it’s like missing a scene member, everything you do is directed for them and their actions influence your match and performance and without them you’re missing a big piece of it. I was lucky that I missed that, but the baby is amazing though. I know everybody thinks their kids are the best but I think I did make the G.O.A.T baby, she’s a full night sleep away from the perfect human.”

Lynch recently revealed plans for her to return at WrestleMania 37 this year and face Bayley but they were nixed and changed to her returning at SummerSlam instead. Lynch spoke about her daughter and revealed that her and her husband Seth Rollins take their daughter on the road with them when they travel for WWE.

“It’s amazing, you don’t miss anything,” Lynch said. “It’s tough sometimes because you get on planes normally and you can fall asleep but if she’s not tired then you’re up. Even on RAW Monday Night, I did the opening segment, came back and put her to bed and then went out to do commentary. It’s wild, but it makes everything more rewarding and more fulfilling.”

