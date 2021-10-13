During the peak of the build for ‘The Man’ Becky Lynch, the current SmackDown Women’s Champion was supposed to face Ronda Rousey in a traditional RAW Women’s Champion vs. SmackDown Women’s Champion match. Plans were nixed due to Nia Jax breaking Becky Lynch’s nose and giving her a severe concussion that put The Man on the sidelines, and gave us Charlotte Flair and Ronda instead.

Although she eventually got her moment in the main event of WrestleMania 35 against both Rousey and Charlotte, Lynch spoke about being upset for not being able to have a one-on-one match with Rousey on the latest episode of the Out of Character Podcast with Ryan Satin. The SmackDown Women’s Champion said she was severely concussed from Nia’s punch as well, and that led to her being very emotional about not receiving her match with Rousey at Survivor Series.

“I was pretty devastated, I was also severely concussed,” Lynch said. “I think that helped the devastation because really, I knew that if this match didn’t happen now, it was going to happen at WrestleMania. I knew pretty quickly that it was a good thing that this had happened, but still, I was just – when you’re concussed, you’re very emotional. I was really devastated that it wasn’t going to happen, even in the hospital. I was trying to think of ways that I could still have the match at Survivor Series and they were like, ‘No, no, no, you’re not wrestling.’ I was like, ‘But I can do this, and then she can do that…’ They were like, ‘No.’”

Lynch continued to say she believes the match still will happen down the road between her and Rousey, and why the result of the match would be very lopsided.

“Yeah, I do think it will,” Lynch said. “The fact that I’ve had a baby and came back so great that she’ll wanna one up me. She’ll probably want to come back in three months or something. And then I’ll be right there to punch her right in the face, give her a Rock Bottom, out of here in 20 seconds, Ronda. So long, good night.”

Speaking of her crowning moment at WrestleMania 35, The Man mentioned her nerves that night and how she was able to control them. Lynch even said she saw Hulk Hogan and The Undertaker backstage and felt in good company alongside the other past WrestleMania main-eventer’s.

“I was enjoying it. That was one of those things where when it comes to big matches and big events, we’re often so nervous,” Lynch said. “I was also like, ‘This is my WrestleMania.’ I was walking around so happy with myself that I had made it, and this was my WrestleMania and these people wanted me. They wanted to see me beat Ronda Rousey in the main event of WrestleMania, and how far I had come from being on the pre-show the year before. I remember even walking past ‘Taker and Hogan who were backstage and just being like, ‘I’m in good company.’ I was just very cautious to soak up every single second of it and enjoy it, and that’s what I did.”

The SmackDown Women’s Champion made her return to the WWE after a 15-month layoff due to the birth of her daughter to beat Bianca Belair at SummerSlam. Although she revealed a WrestleMania 37 return was nixed, Lynch spoke about how her return came about and some of the criticism she and the company have received for her beating Belair in under 30 seconds.

“Look, it was very last minute. I mean, very last minute,” Lynch said. “It’s so hard, especially when you’ve been a babyface for so long and the crowd likes you, and they’re indebted to you, and then you’ve gone away and they’ve seen some of the stuff that I’ve gone through in the year. I’m a new mom, I’m coming back and there’s excitement, and this girl who’s been awesome, that’s a great rivalry. We like both of these guys, so how do we make them not like one of them? She’s a company girl, let’s do this quickly.

“I know a lot of people were upset. ‘Well, if they were going to do this then they should’ve had a long match.’ Well, if we had a long match then I beat her, then I just beat her. Then that’s not good, that’s not good for her. But if she’s robbed and we take something from her and she doesn’t expect it, then we want to see her succeed? Oh, we want to see her succeed? We don’t want the person with it to have it anymore and we want that person to succeed? I think we’re doing just fine. It’s such a weird thing, it’s like, ‘I don’t like Becky as a heel, she’s so annoying.’ Like, what? Okay, I think that’s the point, bro. Or like, ‘Why would they do this to Bianca? I wanted her to win.’ Yeah, good, this is what we want.”

