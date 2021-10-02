Friday’s SmackDown kicked off the first night of the WWE Draft, which saw WWE RAW Women’s Champion Charlotte moved to SmackDown in the first round.

With WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch still on the board, it seemed like the obvious swap, but that didn’t take place throughout the night.

One fan asked Lynch about RAW not drafting her, and apparently, she’s not eligible to be drafted until Monday’s RAW.

“The Man is not eligible to be picked until Monday,” Lynch responded. “I wanted to give people more time to put money on the table.”

Before the show got going, she also tweeted out:

“Congratulations in advance to the room full of network execs that get to draft Big Time Becks. Your wallets are about to get fuller. #WWEDraft.”

Lynch was ringside last night to watch Sasha Banks defeat Bianca Belair in the main event. The show closed with Charlotte dropping both Banks and Belair in the ring and raising up her title. Lynch did the same at ringside.

