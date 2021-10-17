Becky Lynch returned at this years SummerSlam in style by defeating Bianca Belair for the SmackDown Women’s Championship after a long break due to the birth of her daughter. Lynch later revealed nixed plans for her to comeback at WrestleMania 37 and have a match against Bayley.

The Man shocked the world by defeating Bianca in just under 30 seconds, using a variation of The Rock’s “Rock Bottom” finishing move, renamed “The ManHandle Slam.” Becky spoke about calling The Rock to ask him if she was allowed to use his finisher on the latest episode of the Out of Character Podcast with Ryan Satin. The Man also spoke about using a variation of the move during her indie days but thought it was a good way to end the match with Belair quickly.

“I used a variation of the Rock Bottom before but it’s just easier to just get it and go,” Lynch said. “I asked The Rock if I could use it and he was very gracious and said I could. I called him, told him how SummerSlam was going to go down and said ‘Here’s what I’m thinking, I’m supposed to hit one move on her [Bianca Belair], can I use this?’ He said ‘Yeah.’ There was more, he is so awesome and so gracious with his time and his advice. To be able to get advice from one of the best like that and somebody who’s so busy like that, it makes you feel very happy.”

At her peak, Becky Lynch was arguably the most over female wrestler in the history of the WWE and even main evented WrestleMania 35 and unified the RAW and SmackDown Women’s Championships by defeating Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey. Her character was arguably the most over in the entire company at the time and that evolved due to her constant use of social media to enhance storylines. Lynch spoke about her layoff to have her daughter and why she chose to step away from social media during that time.

“When I stepped away I just wanted to let everybody forget about me a little bit,” Lynch said. “Hope that would help the pop when I came back. It’s all for the pop, that’s why we do anything, it’s all for the pop. I hoped that it would help the pop when I came back and also I just don’t like giving away [my personal life]. I don’t like giving away so much of my life on Twitter, on Instagram, that’s not why people watch the show. When I wasn’t the character, when I wasn’t The Man, then I felt like I don’t need to put this out there because what’s the point, it’s not driving a story.”

Lynch continued to talk about how she used social media to enhance her character at the time and thought it was a great way to tell even more stories than what she was on screen. The SmackDown Women’s Champion said she deleted all social media off of her phone and doesn’t think it’s a healthy place for her to be right now.

“When I turned into The Man, I was like, let me put all the character stuff [on social media],” Lynch said. “It worked, so when I was tweeting, it was always to drive a story and it was kind of to elevate myself as a performer and as a character. Then once you get to the top, you’re kind of, for lack of a better term, punching down. That’s not as fun to watch, nobody wants to see the top guy being an a-----e to the guy beneath them unless you’re a heel. And then coming back, it’s such a tricky thing because I use it as a way to drive stories but it also really hurt people. You go on social media and it’s such an angry place. I don’t know, I deleted all of those apps off my phone. I don’t know if it’s a healthy place for people to be, and so in a weird way, I don’t want to contribute to it but it’s also my job.”

