WWE Hall of Famer Lita (Amy Dumas) retweeted an article looking at five dream matches she could still have with current WWE Superstars.

“Who is your pick?” Lita said to her followers.

In the comments, WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch had an idea, teasing a match.

“I’ll send you off with a bad arm, if you like,” Lynch wrote.

“Well, if you happen to find yourself in the neighborhood tomorrow…” Lita respond.

Monday’s RAW is at the Chase Center in San Francisco, California, which just so happens to be where Lita lives. As noted, Lynch was drafted to the red brand last week. Obviously, this is all just some fun banter on social media, as WWE hasn’t announced anything regarding Lita showing up tomorrow.

Lita’s most recent WWE match was in a 10-Woman Tag Match (Bayley, Natalya, Sasha Banks, Trish Stratus, and Lita defeating Alicia Fox, Liv Morgan, Mickie James, Ruby Riott, and Sarah Logan) on an October 29, 2018 episode of RAW.

