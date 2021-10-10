“The EST of WWE” Bianca Belair had lots of praise to deal out for stars like Liv Morgan and Rhea Ripley during a recent interview with Hindustan Times. Rhea, a former RAW Women’s Champion, is someone Bianca looks forward to stepping into the ring with at every opportunity. And now that both women are on RAW, she hopes it happens sooner rather than later.

“Anytime I get into the ring with Rhea Ripley, I am excited. The ending of the whole Royal Rumble where it was just me and Rhea, we got to showcase what the future has in store at the end of Royal Rumble. She became RAW Women’s Champion, and I became SmackDown women’s champion, and we gave everybody a taste of it,” Belair recalled.

“To know we are on the same brand, and we can get into the ring once again and create magic and show this new era of women’s wrestling that is peeking through, I can’t wait for that, to create magic with Rhea Ripley again,” Belair continued. “In NXT, we came up together, but we are still on our way. Rhea is special and anytime we are in the ring, I am excited.”

WWE’s first-ever Queen’s Crown Tournament beings on the October 8 SmackDown, continues on the October 11 RAW, and will conclude at Crown Jewel on October 21. Bianca named two WWE stars that she would be satisfied seeing take the crown in the tournament – Liv Morgan and Rhea Ripley.

“I am definitely going to keep an eye on that. I cannot wait because our locker room has so many great talents who are waiting for an opportunity to showcase what they can do,” Belair explained. “In the locker room, we all know what we are capable of and I am excited for the world to see that. You are going to see a lot of breakout stars and new women stars being made.

“Me personally, I am rooting for Liv Morgan or Rhea Ripley. I don’t know who all are in it, but I am rooting for all women. But I would love to see Rhea or Liv come out on top.”