WWE World Champion Big E recently made an appearance on Ebro in the Morning. Despite many people not knowing where the GIF is from, the GIF of Big E excitedly eating popcorn is one that is most often used on Twitter. Big E gave his reaction to the use of that GIF.

“Honestly, that’s probably one of my proudest accomplishments is that GIF. It’s neck and neck with the championship,” Big E admitted. “It does live forever, and my favorite thing is just seeing people who have no idea who I am use it on Twitter.”

Some of the hosts noted that it would be fun to see Big E turn heel. Big responded to that and explained why it would be hard to do at this point in his career.

“We were for a long time, the three of us, and I had so much fun as a heel, but it’s hard because we’re pretty well liked right now,” Big E noted. “There’s also a lot of stuff that I want to do outside of the ring as well, charitable stuff. So much of my life is moving in that direction. It can be done, but it’s just harder. There’s a bit of a dissonance.

When Big E cashed in his Money in the Bank briefcase to win the WWE Title, the arena and social blew up in elation. The wrestling world was happy that Big E finally got his big moment in WWE, and Big E recalled this two-time WWE Hall of Famer texting him after his big win.

“There were a bunch of people who reached out. Trying to think of everyone, Ric Flair,” Big E revealed. “I got a Ric Flair text. I’ll always pop at getting a text from him. I don’t know how he has my number. I think he found it from someone else but having Ric Flair reach out. He’s always been calling me. He’s always been real cool. He was definitely one that was dope.”

