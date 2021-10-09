– WWE Champion Big E is on today’s Big Noon Kickoff on FOX ahead of Penn St. vs. Iowa. You can see him fire up the crowd in the opener with a slightly modified “feel the power!” promo. We’ll post clips later of his full appearance. Big E played for Iowa before getting into pro wrestling. As noted, the champ is set to defend his title against Drew McIntyre at Crown Jewel on October 21.

Alright, we're ready to run through a brick wall now 😤@WWEBigE | @WWEonFOX pic.twitter.com/lv3DqO0tY2 — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 9, 2021

– The Major Wrestling Figure Podcast revealed some new Major Bendies figures at the New York Comic Con.There will be two variations of Jeff Jarrett and the first-ever Conrad Thompson figure. They will be available in early 2022.

– Below, Ringside Collectibles unboxed the new Mattel WWE Ultimate Edition 11 Kane and The Undertaker figures.