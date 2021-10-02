Former WWE star Bo Dallas (Taylor Rotunda) posted his first video to his new YouTube channel. In it, he shows off how to make the best damn cast iron chicken.

The description of the video reads:

“In this video, I teach you how to make the Best Damn Cast Iron Chicken Thighs, you will ever have in your life! Step-by-step, I walk you through my recipe. The first of many to be featured on this YouTube channel. As well as a variety of my other passions. Including but not limited to wrestling, culinary, conspiracies, and story telling. Be sure to #subscribe today!”

Rotunda began with WWE back in 2008 with Florida Championship Wrestling, NXT, and then moved to RAW in 2014. During his tenure he won the NXT Championship, RAW Tag Team Championship, and the 24/7 Championship.

He was released by WWE in April of this year, although Rotunda had not wrestled since 2019. Away from the ring, he jumped into real estate with his partner, Liv Morgan. The two also currently run a farm together.

You can check out his first video below: