Windham Rotunda, f.k.a. Bray Wyatt, was released by WWE in July. Since then, many fans have speculated on where they want to see him next.

AEW President Tony Khan has spoken about possible signing Wyatt, noting he has not spoken with the former WWE Superstar yet. Wyatt also has reportedly had interest from Impact Wrestling as well.

Recently on Twitter, a fan posted a question regarding dream matches they would like to see and revealed ROH’s Danhausen vs. AEW’s Orange Cassidy as one of them. Danhausen was tagged in the tweet and responded by posting a picture of himself and Cassidy.

Another fan replied under that tweet saying they would like to see Danhausen face off against Wyatt. Wyatt was also tagged in that tweet and responded, “We should unite instead. How very evil of us.”

