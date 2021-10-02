– Below is the latest Shot of Brandi featuring Brandi Rhodes and Lee Johnson.

– Here are the current NJPW G1 Climax standings after Night 8, which took place on Friday. The tournament continues on tomorrow.

A Block

* Great-O-Khan 8 points (4-1)

* Zack Sabre Jr. 8 points (4-0)

* Toru Yano 6 points (3-2)

* KENTA 6 points (3-2)

* Kota Ibushi 6 points (3-2)

* Shingo Takagi 6 points (3-1)

* Yujiro Takahashi 4 points (2-2)

* Tomohiro Ishii 4 points (2-3)

* Tanga Loa 2 points (1-3)

* Tetsuya Naito 0 points (0-9) Out with knee injury, forfeited remaining matches

B Block

* Kazuchika Okada 8 points (4-0)

* Jeff Cobb 8 points (4-0)

* Hiroshi Tanahashi 6 points (3-1)

* EVIL 6 points (3-1)

* Taichi 4 points (2-2)

* SANADA 4 points (2-2)

* Tama Tonga 2 points (1-3)

* YOSHI-HASHI 2 points (1-3)

* Hirooki Goto 0 points (0-4)

* Chase Owens 0 points (0-4)

– Warrior Wrestling Sweet 16 is on Saturday, October 16 at 8 pm in Chicago Heights, Illinois. There will also be a VIP Fan Fest from 4:30 until 7:30 and feature Bret Hart. He will also make an appearance later on the live show. Ticket can be purchased here. The show also streams on FITE for $19.99. The event is set to feature ten first-time matches:

* Trey Miguel (Champion) (IMPACT) vs. Jonathan Gresham (ROH) for the Warrior Wrestling Championship

* Aramis (Champion) (MLW) vs. Rey Horus (ROH) vs. Gringo Loco (MLW) for the Warrior Wrestling Lucha Libre Championship

* Buddy Matthews (fka Buddy Murphy in WWE) vs. Chandler Hopkins

* Davey Richards (MLW) vs. Ace Austin (IMPACT)

* Alex Shelley vs. KC Navarro (MLW)

* Moose (IMPACT) vs. Sam Adonis (AAA)

* Rok-C vs. Laynie Luck for the ROH Women’s World Championship

* YoKai (Yoya and Janai Kai) vs. Pretty Proper (Lady Frost and Victor Benjamin)

* “The Walking Weapon” Josh Alexander (IMPACT) vs. Calvin Tankman (MLW)

* Beast Man (MLW) and Warhorse vs. Dan the Dad and KLD