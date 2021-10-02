– Below is the latest Shot of Brandi featuring Brandi Rhodes and Lee Johnson.
– Here are the current NJPW G1 Climax standings after Night 8, which took place on Friday. The tournament continues on tomorrow.
A Block
* Great-O-Khan 8 points (4-1)
* Zack Sabre Jr. 8 points (4-0)
* Toru Yano 6 points (3-2)
* KENTA 6 points (3-2)
* Kota Ibushi 6 points (3-2)
* Shingo Takagi 6 points (3-1)
* Yujiro Takahashi 4 points (2-2)
* Tomohiro Ishii 4 points (2-3)
* Tanga Loa 2 points (1-3)
* Tetsuya Naito 0 points (0-9) Out with knee injury, forfeited remaining matches
B Block
* Kazuchika Okada 8 points (4-0)
* Jeff Cobb 8 points (4-0)
* Hiroshi Tanahashi 6 points (3-1)
* EVIL 6 points (3-1)
* Taichi 4 points (2-2)
* SANADA 4 points (2-2)
* Tama Tonga 2 points (1-3)
* YOSHI-HASHI 2 points (1-3)
* Hirooki Goto 0 points (0-4)
* Chase Owens 0 points (0-4)
– Warrior Wrestling Sweet 16 is on Saturday, October 16 at 8 pm in Chicago Heights, Illinois. There will also be a VIP Fan Fest from 4:30 until 7:30 and feature Bret Hart. He will also make an appearance later on the live show. Ticket can be purchased here. The show also streams on FITE for $19.99. The event is set to feature ten first-time matches:
* Trey Miguel (Champion) (IMPACT) vs. Jonathan Gresham (ROH) for the Warrior Wrestling Championship
* Aramis (Champion) (MLW) vs. Rey Horus (ROH) vs. Gringo Loco (MLW) for the Warrior Wrestling Lucha Libre Championship
* Buddy Matthews (fka Buddy Murphy in WWE) vs. Chandler Hopkins
* Davey Richards (MLW) vs. Ace Austin (IMPACT)
* Alex Shelley vs. KC Navarro (MLW)
* Moose (IMPACT) vs. Sam Adonis (AAA)
* Rok-C vs. Laynie Luck for the ROH Women’s World Championship
* YoKai (Yoya and Janai Kai) vs. Pretty Proper (Lady Frost and Victor Benjamin)
* “The Walking Weapon” Josh Alexander (IMPACT) vs. Calvin Tankman (MLW)
* Beast Man (MLW) and Warhorse vs. Dan the Dad and KLD
This is the most stacked Warrior Wrestling show we've ever produced, and maybe the most stacked indie show…ever?! Look at this card!
You DO NOT want to miss this incredible party and show!
Meet Bret Hart and the whole roster in the Fan Fest!
Tickets: https://t.co/y934s78rj7 pic.twitter.com/R1KG5psAJO
— Warrior Wrestling (@WarriorWrstlng) October 2, 2021