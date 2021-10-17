While speaking on Dynamite Download, Brian Cage explained that he was going to turn heel if he would have stayed with Impact Wrestling.

Cage revealed that he would have had a rivalry with then Impact Wrestling World Champion Tessa Blanchard. (h/t Fightful for the transcription).

“I enjoy being a face more,” admitted Cage. “If I had stayed with IMPACT instead of going to AEW, I was going to turn heel and that would have been my perfect heel character because I was going to come out and celebrate with Tessa, and then I was going to take her head off. That was going to be a feud with Tessa, I would get my win back and the title from her. I’ve never been able to be this heel. Every time I’ve been a heel, it’s always to be the strong, silent, meathead, high school bully kind of heel, which I can’t stand.

I fit the role, obviously, but it’s so stereotypical and vanilla to me. There aren’t different things you can do with it. I enjoy being a face because I like the excitement, intensity, and I can do more of my flashy moves. I’m not one who always buys into, ‘you can’t do that move because you’re heel.'”

Brian Cage left Impact Wrestling after the Hard To Kill 2020 pay-per-view and then signed with AEW on January 12, 2020.