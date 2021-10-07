The wrestling world was flipped on its head when Bryan Danielson made his shocking debut at AEW All Out.

The American Dragon wrestled his first match for the company against Kenny Omega at AEW Dynamite Grand Slam to a 30-minute time limit draw that lit the wrestling world on fire. Bryan highlighted the main reason why he jumped to AEW over WWE, stating his excitement to wrestle the talent in AEW.

Joining the Sippin’ the Tea TV Show, Brie Bella spoke about her husband’s debut in AEW and what the past summer looked like for Bryan as he debated between returning to WWE or leaving for AEW. Brie also spoke about whether or not she’d ever make a comeback inside a WWE ring.

“It was amazing,” Brie said. “All summer long, he kept contemplating, he kept going back and forth because he took the summer off. I just remember every day, he honestly didn’t know where he was going to end up and then finally, one day, it spoke to him. I was like, I’m not helping you make this decision, you are 40 years old. This is probably going to be your last run, so you have to just let your heart tell you where to go. I was like, just because I’m with WWE doesn’t mean you have to be there. I don’t know if I’ll make a comeback. I told Nicole maybe in a year or so, but right now in my life, we’re so busy with our companies and the kids. I’m taking Birdie to school, that’s a whole thing in itself.

“I go back and forth. It’s hard because I’m a mom first, so I’m all about my kids. When I did the comeback, the second one, and leaving Birdie every week, it was hard. Mentally, I was like, how am I going to get through this? It would be hard to leave both kids home, especially with Bryan on the road every week.”

Nikki also joined the conversation on what her thoughts are on a return to the wrestling ring like her sister. The former Women’s Champion talked about how much she’s enjoying her life right now, and what her status is regarding her neck injury that forced her to retire.

“I would love one day when Matteo is three and he knows it to have my son be ringside while his mom kicks ass, that would be amazing to me,” Nikki said. “But because he is my everything, I have to listen to the doctors, and as of now, they’ve put me on the retired bench for life. So it would just take a lot of scans and x-rays for them to actually approve me to do a run, so that would be years down the round. I’ve realized I’m meant to be a winemaker. I know I am where my soul is meant to be, the wine industry, and wine making, and anything with wine, I am happy. It’s my happy place.”

