During tonight’s AEW Dynamite it was announced AEW Women’s World Champion Britt Baker will face Abadon in a Trick or Treat No DQ Match on Friday’s Rampage.

Baker walked out of her match against Abadon on the Jericho Cruise, so Tony Khan says she’ll have to make up for that on Friday’s show. If Abadon wins, she’ll receive a title match against the champion.

Originally, Dante Martin and Lio Rush were set to face The Sydal Brothers, but Mike Sydal is out due to injury. It will now be Martin vs. Matt Sydal on Rampage.

Below is the full lineup for this week’s Rampage:

* AEW Women’s World Champion Britt Baker vs. Abandon (Trick or Treat No DQ Match – If Abadon wins, she gets a title shot)

* Dante Martin vs. Matt Sydal

* Bryan Danielson vs. Eddie Kingston (AEW World Title Eliminator Match)

On next Wednesday’s Dynamite, Cody Rhodes will meet Andrade El Idolo in the ring. Tonight, Cody cut a promo in the ring and was interrupted by Andrade. The two had some words for each other before the lights went out and Malakai Black showed up by Andrade’s side. He spit black mist in Cody’s face, which led to a brawl that also involved PAC helping Cody out.

The TBS and AEW World Title Eliminator Tournaments will also continue on.

Here is the current lineup for next week’s show:

* Cody Rhodes vs. Andrade El Idolo

* Anna Jay vs. Jamie Hayter (AEW TBS Title Tournament First Round Match)

* Orange Cassidy vs. Jon Moxley (AEW World Title Eliminator Semifinal Match)

Due to an injury to @YOGASAULT, @lucha_angel1 will now face @MattSydal one-on-one this Friday on #AEWRampage, and @TheLionelGreen will be in Dante's corner – Tune in Live Nationwide for #AEWDynamite on @tntdrama NOW pic.twitter.com/rf2x8NdiwR — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 28, 2021