On the latest episode of the Throwing Down Poodcast with Renee Paquette and Miesha Tate, current AEW Women’s Champion Britt Baker detailed certain WWE stars that inspired her. Fans may be surprised to learn that Baker credits the “Four Horsewomen of WWE” – Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch, Sasha Banks, and Bayley – as inspirations to lace up the boots.

“When I first started training, when I was like, ‘Hey, this is something I want to do while I’m in dental school,’ what really motivated me was when I saw the Sasha, Bayley, Becky, Charlotte matches that were happening on NXT at the time. Which is crazy because now we’re all like, quote-unquote competing against each other,” Baker noted. “But those are my idols, those are the girls that I enjoyed watching, and I think with women’s wrestling, the thing that I find is a trend that the most successful women are the ones that have the utmost confidence in themselves, and who they are, and that character.

“One way or another, if you’re a good guy or a bad guy and you just own it and you bring that ‘bad b---h’ vibe energy one way or another, I think those girls, to me, those girls are the ones that I want to watch.”

Baker also hopes that she will someday see her real life friends and fellow pro wrestlers, Chelsea Green and Impact Women’s Champion Deonna Purrazzo , in the same ring as her. She vows that one day in the future, it will come together in some capacity.

“Between me, Chelsea, and Deonna, in some way or another, the three of us – one combination with this and that will be in one ring together,” Baker said. “I don’t know when, where, how, but I can promise you that will eventually happen. And Chelsea is very admirable right now because she is just taking every opportunity and then some to prove herself, prove her name and show she means business. She’s here to wrestle and she looks good doing it too, and she’s not afraid to show that which I, again, am a fan of those ‘bad b---h’ vibes.

“But Chelsea, she got into NXT right after All In so she never really did get the opportunity to go do the Ring of Honors and all the different promotions. So now, she’s getting her feet wet in all of them and getting that experience, and she’s loving it. She’s very vocal about that and I think it’s awesome because she’s cementing her name in professional wrestling even more. And the world is her oyster, she’s going to continue taking the world by storm. I think we’re going to see a lot of really cool things from her in the next year or so. Of course if she wants to get in the ring with me then so be it, but buckle up, child because you haven’t wrestled the D.M.D. You wrestled Britt Baker back in the day but not this chick.”

