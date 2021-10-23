Brock Lesnar has been suspended indefinitely from the WWE storylines.

Tonight’s post-Crown Jewel edition of SmackDown on FOX from the INTRUST Bank Arena in Wichita, KS opened up with WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns coming to the ring with Paul Heyman. Reigns bragged about his Crown Jewel win over Lesnar, taunted The Beast, and also taunted Heyman some as the tension between the two continued. Reigns called Lesnar out and said he wasn’t leaving until Lesnar came out and faced him, in a response to Lesnar allegedly saying he was going to beat Reigns senseless as soon as he got to SmackDown as he left Saudi Arabia on Thursday.

After a commercial, Reigns continued to talk trash about Lesnar until the music hit and out came Lesnar to a big pop. Lesnar rushed the ring and ducked a belt shot, then clotheslined Reigns twice, sending him to the floor on the second one. Lesnar followed and they brawled at ringside until Lesnar sent Reigns into the steel ring steps. Lesnar then smashed Reigns in the face with half of the steps. He took apart the announce table and went to put Reigns through the table with a F5 but SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos made the save. Lesnar fought them both off, launching them into the ring post and over into the timekeeper’s area. Reigns attacked Lesnar again but Lesnar sent him into the ring post spine-first. Referees and officials then tried to calm Lesnar down, but he grabbed a camera and shoved the camera man down. Lesnar swung the camera at Reigns but missed and hit the ring post instead. Lesnar then knocked down another referee and tossed a producer over the announce table. Adam Pearce appeared on the stage at that point, sending a large group of Superstars from the locker room to ringside. Lesnar was waiting for the back-up, and easily took down Drew Gulak and WWE 24/7 Champion Reggie. Pearce then stood with Rick Boogs, Erik and others at ringside, trying to talk Lesnar down as The Bloodline and Heyman retreated to the back. Lesnar stood tall in the ring, raising the Universal Title belt in the air, as The Bloodline went to the back.

SmackDown then returned from commercial with Pearce in the ring. He said Lesnar’s actions were unacceptable and irresponsible as he endangered everyone, including the fans. Pearce said he cannot allow that to happen on his watch, so Lesnar is suspended indefinitely due to his actions. Fans booed Pearce’s announcement, and this brought Lesnar back out. The Beast man-handled Pearce some, toyed around with him, and ended up laying him out with a pair of F5s. Lesnar taunted Pearce with the mic some more, tapping him in the face with it, and then made his exit.

It’s been rumored that Lesnar will be away until the first of the year, perhaps for the Royal Rumble or WrestleMania 38 season, to continue the feud with Reigns, but nothing is official at this point.

There’s no word on what WWE has planned for Lesnar and Reigns next, but we will keep you updated.

Stay tuned for more. Below are several shots from tonight’s SmackDown on FOX opener segments:

Statement made. Message sent. Brock Lesnar is not messing about!#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/PicyUKTXbK — WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) October 23, 2021