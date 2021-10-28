On today’s episode of The Wrestling Inc. Daily, Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman sat down with former NXT North American Champion JONAH, f.k.a. Bronson Reed. Just before Hausman and JONAH recorded, Ring of Honor dropped their announcement regarding the promotion going on hiatus. As a result, ROH talent have been dropped from their contracts, and ROH is set to return in April 2022 with a more fan-focused product. JONAH reacted to the news.

“It’s very shocking,” JONAH expressed. “I have friends within the business that have messaged me straight away saying, ‘What’s going on?’ I assume it has to do with, obviously, unfortunately, the pandemic has affected a lot of wrestling companies and what they’ve been able to earn every quarter, and it looks like, this is just me guessing, it’s from that and that’s what’s happening with Ring of Honor. But I do have some friends in Australia that were set to do work with Ring of Honor, so I’m hoping for them that they can still do so.”

Australian talent like Adam Brooks and Slex have worked with ROH in the past but were not able to do so recently due to the pandemic. Reed revealed whether or not he was in conversations with ROH during his free agent process.

“I’m still, obviously, in talks with different companies. Ring of Honor was something that was definitely on my radar,” JONAH said. “I have friends within the business that are like, ‘It’s a good place to work.’ I have nothing set in stone with them or anything along those lines, but it was something that I would definitely be interested in. But hopefully it’s something that can survive, I guess. That seems to be the next question. When I was first released, I had someone reach out from Ring of Honor but nothing really since.”

You can follow JONAH on Twitter @JONAHISHERE

Powered by RedCircle