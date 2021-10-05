Bryan Danielson celebrated a major career milestone this week as Monday marked 22 years since he made his pro wrestling debut.

Danielson took to Twitter and recalled how he wrestled a 10 minute draw against The Brian Kendrick in San Antonio, Texas on October 4, 1999. He promised the best is yet to come.

“October 4, 1999 was my first ever professional wrestling match, a 10 minute draw against Bryan Kendrick at Far West Rodeo in San Antonio, TX. It’s been an amazing 22 years, but it still feels like the best is yet to come [fist emoji],” Danielson wrote.

Danielson signed with AEW in September and has wrestled two matches since then. He wrestled AEW World Champion Kenny Omega to a Time Limit Draw on the September 22 Grand Slam edition of AEW Dynamite, and then defeated Nick Jackson on AEW Rampage last Friday. Danielson will team with Jurassic Express and Impact World Champion Christian Cage to face The Elite in eight-man action on Wednesday’s Second Anniversary edition of AEW Dynamite.

You can see Danielson’s full tweet below: