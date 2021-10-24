The AEW World Title Eliminator continued on AEW Dynamite. Bryan Danielson defeated Dustin Rhodes, and Eddie Kingston defeated Lance Archer.

Danielson made Rhodes pass out with a guillotine choke to move on to the next round. Kingston defeated Archer with a roll up, and he and Danielson will face off in the semifinals.

The finish to the Kingston – Archer match was made on the fly after Archer landed on his head after attempting a moonsault. Referee Bryce Remsburg and AEW medical official Doc Sampson checked on Archer after the move. Archer rolled into the ring, and Kingston then rolled up Archer to take the win.

Archer took to Twitter after the match assuring fans that he was okay. He tweeted, “I’ll live! Thank ya Lord!” On Rampage, Orange Cassidy won his first round match against Powerhouse Hobbs. He will take on the winner of Preston “10” Vance vs. Jon Moxley. They are set to face off on this Wednesday’s Dynamite in Boston.

Update: Archer added another tweet about his condition.

“Listen. We choose to do this and take our health n lives in our hands every night,” Archer said. “I’ve done that move hundreds of times over my career. Just under rotated. Coulda been MUCH worse. Thank you to ALL at @AEW for taking AMAZING care of me and protecting me. I’ll BE BACK!

You can view Archer’s tweet and highlights of the matches below:

Listen. We choose to do this and take our health n lives in our hands every night. I’ve done that move hundreds of times over my career. Just under rotated. Coulda been MUCH worse. Thank you to ALL at @AEW for taking AMAZING care of me and protecting me. I’ll BE BACK! — The Murderhawk Monster Lance Archer (@LanceHoyt) October 24, 2021

