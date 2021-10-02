Tonight, on AEW Rampage, six out of the seven participants in the Casino Ladder Match were announced ahead of AEW Dynamite’s second-anniversary show in Philadelphia next Wednesday.

Those participants are:

* PAC

* Jon Moxley

* Lance Archer

* Orange Cassidy

* Andrade El Idolo

* Matt Hardy

Like in past events, there will be a Joker entrant who will be revealed at the match. The winner of this Casino Ladder Match receives a guaranteed title shot at Kenny Omega’s AEW World Championship.

Below is an updated card for AEW Dynamite’s Two-Year Anniversary Show:

* Casino Ladder Match:

PAC vs. Jon Moxley vs. Lance Archer vs. Orange Cassidy vs. Andrade El Idolo vs. Matt Hardy vs. TBA (Joker)

* The Elite (AEW World Champion Kenny Omega, Adam Cole & The Young Bucks) vs. Bryan Danielson, Christian Cage & Jurassic Express

* Hikaru Shida vs. Serena Deeb