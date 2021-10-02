Tonight, on AEW Rampage, six out of the seven participants in the Casino Ladder Match were announced ahead of AEW Dynamite’s second-anniversary show in Philadelphia next Wednesday.
Those participants are:
* PAC
* Jon Moxley
* Lance Archer
* Orange Cassidy
* Andrade El Idolo
* Matt Hardy
Like in past events, there will be a Joker entrant who will be revealed at the match. The winner of this Casino Ladder Match receives a guaranteed title shot at Kenny Omega’s AEW World Championship.
Below is an updated card for AEW Dynamite’s Two-Year Anniversary Show:
* Casino Ladder Match:
PAC vs. Jon Moxley vs. Lance Archer vs. Orange Cassidy vs. Andrade El Idolo vs. Matt Hardy vs. TBA (Joker)
* The Elite (AEW World Champion Kenny Omega, Adam Cole & The Young Bucks) vs. Bryan Danielson, Christian Cage & Jurassic Express
* Hikaru Shida vs. Serena Deeb
BREAKING NEWS: @orangecassidy & @MATTHARDYBRAND have been added to this Wednesday’s #CasinoLadderMatch on #AEWDynamite’s 2 Year Anniversary Show joining: @BASTARDPAC, @AndradeElIdolo, @JonMoxley, & @LanceHoyt + The Joker! pic.twitter.com/L7iglsQJyb
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 2, 2021