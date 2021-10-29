SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair is reportedly booked for tonight’s show on FS1.

There had been some speculation on Flair possibly missing this week’s SmackDown after last week’s backstage incident with RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch, which you can read about at this link. Flair was scheduled to do media interviews to promote SmackDown earlier in the week, but WWE pulled her shortly before the interviews were to take place.

In an update, PWInsider reports that Flair is currently backstage at the Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza in Wilkes-Barre, PA for tonight’s show.

Plans call for Flair to wrestle during the first hour of tonight’s SmackDown on FS1 episode, unless the final script is changed. There is no word on who her opponent will be, but a follow-up to last week’s brawl with Sasha Banks is also likely.

Stay tuned for more on tonight’s SmackDown and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.